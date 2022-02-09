THOMAS – It may have taken a couple of extra games and a lot of anxiety and stress on the fans and coaches of the Lady Panthers of Snake River, but on Tuesday night, they punched their ticket to the 2022 Idaho State Girl Basketball Tournament with a hard fought 40-35 win over American Falls Lady Beavers.
The game, played at Snake River High School, was the fifth time that the two teams have met this year, three of them since the District Tournament began just over a week ago. Snake River had earned the top seed in the tournament, but after the two regular season wins over the Lady Beavers, the American Falls team figured something out against the Lady Panthers that provided them with a win over Snake River in the second round of the tournament on the Lady Panthers home floor.
That changed everything, from the home court advantage switching from Snake River to American Falls and forcing the Lady Panthers to have to play arch rival Marsh Valley in an elimination contest a week ago. This is not the time of year that a team goes looking for extra games, and the Lady Panthers entered the Tournament only needing two wins to get to the State Tournament, but that number was quickly increased by another game due to the early loss.
When the Lady Panthers entered the Tournament, they already had won 17 games, the second highest total in the 3A Classification behind top ranked Sugar-Salem. They now become the first 20 game winner in the Classification and the first team to earn a berth at state. They will be joined by a rash of teams in the coming days as the State Bracket is filled from top to bottom.
Sugar-Salem and Snake River entered the District Tournaments as the top two ranked teams by MaxPreps, so it stands to reason that they will be the top two seeded teams at the State Tournament as well. Final rankings and seeding will be released on Sunday, but if the rankings hold true, then Sugar-Salem will kick off the tournament at noon on Thursday, February 17 at Eagle High School against the number 8 seed. Snake River will be seeded second and will play at 7 pm against the seventh seed, also at Eagle High School.
Back to Tuesday night's game, the Lady Panthers came out strong and played good defense and rebounded well, earning a two point advantage at the end of the first quarter at 14-12.
The play was more deliberate than not, but both teams were using the three point shot when available and both teams were willing to fast break, again when it was available, but for the most part, it was deliberate. Grab a rebound, find the open point guard and bring the ball down the floor to set up a pre-set offensive play by design to get the open shot.
Snake River was the more efficient team at playing this style of game, while the Lady Beavers were more apt to let fly with an open three pointer. That kept the game close through the first half and when the two team left the floor for the half time intermission, the Lady Panthers were still ahead by the score of 25-22.
The third quarter was even more pedestrian and deliberate by both teams and the scoring went down to a crawl. Neither team could seem to take advantage of the other team's mistakes and when the third period would come to an end, it was still a Lady Panther lead, only now it was 31-28, thanks to a late three pointer by American Falls that cut a six point lead in half.
It was going to be another exciting finish between the two teams that had been separated by just a few points in the past two tournament games between the two teams. A mere two points separated the two teams in the two tournament games last week, as opposed to the pair of 15 point victories for Snake River during the regular season.
It was s very determined Snake River team that greeted the officials at the start of the fourth quarter. They came out and hustled and scrambled, diving onto the floor to try and gain control of loos balls and scrapping with the Lady Beavers defensively on every possession.
Back and forth they two teams would go, but the closest that American Falls could get to Snake River was a two point margin. For every thrust and parry by the Lady Beavers, the Lady Panthers had an answer and kept the opponent at bay.
The Lady Panthers were able to push the lead out to six points towards the end of the contest and even then, American Falls would hit a bucket to close the game to five at the end, 40-35.
AMERICAN FALLS 12 4 12 7 35
SNAKE RIVER 14 3 14 9 40
Individual scoring
American Falls (35): Sienna Cox, 5; Zoie Grigg, 8; Raquel Fehringer, 17; Paige Adair, 5
Snake River (40): Camdyn Dunn, 7; Reagan VanOrden, 3; Caselle Howell, 4; Jackie Steadman, 4; Rylie Edlefsen, 10; Abby Gilbert, 12