BLACKFOOT – In today’s edition of the Bingham News Chronicle, you will find a special section on the 2021 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals.
In this rodeo section, you will find a listing of all of the champions from around Idaho, listed district by district, from 1-9.
In addition, where available, photos of the champions are also included to give everyone a chance to get to know the contestants a little better.
It is also our way of recognizing these high school athletes for a job well done and let them know that we appreciate their hard work and effort to get to this point, where all of them are trying to get to the next level in high school rodeo, the national finals.
There was a lot of help in coordinating this project, not only from our staff, but the many parents and district secretaries who reached out with photos and information that we may not have been able to obtain any other way.
Special thanks go to the photographers from around the state who take these pictures for other publications and for sale and who so willingly shared them with us.
Those photographers included Kelly Magee; Austyn Erickson; RyAnn Deaville; Tara Rose; Talia Seaweard; Nikki Greenwood; Krissy Madsen; Kristen Ward; Melinda McDaniel; Anna Champneys; and many others.
Without all your contributions, this project would have failed to happen and we appreciate every minute that you spent from your busy days to help us out.
We all hope that you enjoy this small tribute to the athletes, those cowboys and cowgirls that work so hard to get here and hope that they will enjoy some success while in the area.
It is a labor of love, we know that and appreciate that and look forward to some great rodeo this year and for years to come.
THANK YOU ALL FOR HELPING OUT!