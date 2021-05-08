Blackfoot DYW

Ellie McBride (middle) was chosen as Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot for 2022 during the annual program May 1 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Sarah Despain (left) was named first runner-up and Lauren Jensen was second-runner-up.

 COURTESY PHOTO

BLACKFOOT — Ellie McBride was chosen as Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot for 2022 during the annual program May 1 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.

Sarah Despain was named first runner-up and Lauren Jensen was second-runner-up.

Be Your Best Self honors went to Lauren Jensen, Kylie Field, Sydney Murdoch, and Melissa Long.

Spirit of DYW went to Syd Lance. Fitness runner-up honors went to Hillary Anderson, Lauren Jensen, and Sarah Despain. The overall fitness award went to Ellie McBride. Talent runner-up winners were Syd Lance, Lauren Jensen, and Sarah Despain. The overall talent winner was Hillary Anderson.

Self-expression runner-up went to Hillary Anderson, Syd Lance, and Ellie McBride. Lauren Jensen was the overall self-expression winner.

Scholastic runners-up were Ellie McBride, Sammie Pack, and Andrea Hammond. The overall scholastic winner was Sarah Despain.

Runner-up honors for interview went to Hillary Anderson, Ellie McBride, and Lauren Jensen. Sarah Despain captured the overall interview honor.

DYW participants opened the program with an opening number. Joe Abercrombie was the master of ceremonies. Emilee Adams, Distinguished Young Woman for 2021, performed a contemporary dance routine, the Distinguished Dudes performed an opening number, and Abby Despain performed on the piano.

Participants for the year and brief bios are included below:

Hilary Andersen

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: BYU, BYU Hawaii, Utah State

Career Goals: Athletic Training or Sports Marketing

Talent: Contemporary Dance Solo

Natalee Beck

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: West Virginia University

Career Goals: Sports Journalist

Talent: Singing (“She Used To Be Mine,” by Sara Bareilles)

Sarah Despain

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: Brigham Young University

Career Goals: Nurse Practitioner

Talent: Piano Solo (Prelude from Pour Le Piano, by Claude Debussy)

Kylie Field

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: Idaho State University (ISU)

Career Goals: Orthodontist hygienist

Talent: Dance

Andrea Hammond

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: Dixie State University

Career Goals: Pediatric Nurse

Talent: Piano (Polonaise in G Minor, by Chopin)

Lauren Jensen

High School: Blackfoot

College Preference: BYU-I

Career Goals: My goal is to become an elementary school teacher.

Talent: Violin Solo (Compilation by multiple composers)

Kori Jones

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: ISU

Career Goals: Get a bachelors degree in business and design

Talent: First Aid Demonstration (How to save a life instrumental, by The Fray)

Syd Lance

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: College of Southern Idaho

Career Goals: Criminal or Family Law

Talent: Fiddling (“Wizard’s Walk,” by Jay Ungar)

Melissa Long

High School: Blackfoot high school

College Preference: ISU, College of Pittsburgh, Utah State

Career Goals: Nurse or Dance Teacher

Talent: Dance

Ellie McBride

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: ISU

Career Goals: Physical Therapist

Talent: Contemporary dance

Sydney Murdoch

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: Southern Virginia university

Career Goals: Business

Talent: Singing (Country song , by Dolly Parton)

Sammie Pack

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: Brigham Young University

Career Goals: Dietetics and Nutrition

Talent: Ballet (Kitri’s Friends Variation from Don Quixote, by Ludwig Minkus and Marius Petipa)

Katelyn Payne

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: Idaho State University

Career Goals: Commercial or Private Jet Pilot

Talent: Jazz/Lyrical Dance (Wonder, by Shawn Mendes)

Emree Thomas

High School: Blackfoot High School

College Preference: Dixie State University

Career Goals: Pediatric Oncologist.

Talent: Contemporary- Lyrical Dance (“You Say,” by The Piano Guys)

Tags

Recommended for you