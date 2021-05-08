BLACKFOOT — Ellie McBride was chosen as Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot for 2022 during the annual program May 1 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
Sarah Despain was named first runner-up and Lauren Jensen was second-runner-up.
Be Your Best Self honors went to Lauren Jensen, Kylie Field, Sydney Murdoch, and Melissa Long.
Spirit of DYW went to Syd Lance. Fitness runner-up honors went to Hillary Anderson, Lauren Jensen, and Sarah Despain. The overall fitness award went to Ellie McBride. Talent runner-up winners were Syd Lance, Lauren Jensen, and Sarah Despain. The overall talent winner was Hillary Anderson.
Self-expression runner-up went to Hillary Anderson, Syd Lance, and Ellie McBride. Lauren Jensen was the overall self-expression winner.
Scholastic runners-up were Ellie McBride, Sammie Pack, and Andrea Hammond. The overall scholastic winner was Sarah Despain.
Runner-up honors for interview went to Hillary Anderson, Ellie McBride, and Lauren Jensen. Sarah Despain captured the overall interview honor.
DYW participants opened the program with an opening number. Joe Abercrombie was the master of ceremonies. Emilee Adams, Distinguished Young Woman for 2021, performed a contemporary dance routine, the Distinguished Dudes performed an opening number, and Abby Despain performed on the piano.
Participants for the year and brief bios are included below:
Hilary Andersen
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: BYU, BYU Hawaii, Utah State
Career Goals: Athletic Training or Sports Marketing
Talent: Contemporary Dance Solo
Natalee Beck
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: West Virginia University
Career Goals: Sports Journalist
Talent: Singing (“She Used To Be Mine,” by Sara Bareilles)
Sarah Despain
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: Brigham Young University
Career Goals: Nurse Practitioner
Talent: Piano Solo (Prelude from Pour Le Piano, by Claude Debussy)
Kylie Field
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: Idaho State University (ISU)
Career Goals: Orthodontist hygienist
Talent: Dance
Andrea Hammond
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: Dixie State University
Career Goals: Pediatric Nurse
Talent: Piano (Polonaise in G Minor, by Chopin)
Lauren Jensen
High School: Blackfoot
College Preference: BYU-I
Career Goals: My goal is to become an elementary school teacher.
Talent: Violin Solo (Compilation by multiple composers)
Kori Jones
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: ISU
Career Goals: Get a bachelors degree in business and design
Talent: First Aid Demonstration (How to save a life instrumental, by The Fray)
Syd Lance
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: College of Southern Idaho
Career Goals: Criminal or Family Law
Talent: Fiddling (“Wizard’s Walk,” by Jay Ungar)
Melissa Long
High School: Blackfoot high school
College Preference: ISU, College of Pittsburgh, Utah State
Career Goals: Nurse or Dance Teacher
Talent: Dance
Ellie McBride
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: ISU
Career Goals: Physical Therapist
Talent: Contemporary dance
Sydney Murdoch
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: Southern Virginia university
Career Goals: Business
Talent: Singing (Country song , by Dolly Parton)
Sammie Pack
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: Brigham Young University
Career Goals: Dietetics and Nutrition
Talent: Ballet (Kitri’s Friends Variation from Don Quixote, by Ludwig Minkus and Marius Petipa)
Katelyn Payne
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: Idaho State University
Career Goals: Commercial or Private Jet Pilot
Talent: Jazz/Lyrical Dance (Wonder, by Shawn Mendes)
Emree Thomas
High School: Blackfoot High School
College Preference: Dixie State University
Career Goals: Pediatric Oncologist.
Talent: Contemporary- Lyrical Dance (“You Say,” by The Piano Guys)