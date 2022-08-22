Mallory Atunez
Buy Now

Mallory Atunez, a graduate of University of Idaho's undergraduate biotechnology and plant genemics major, shows experimental potato plants in a greenhouse at the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Aberdeen, where she works as a biological science technician.

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

To Tana Rayburn, creating that first genetically modified crop as an undergraduate student in University of Idaho’s biotechnology program was akin to working magic.

Students such as Rayburn who pursue U of I’s biotechnology and plant genomics bachelor’s degree get the opportunity to learn skills more commonly taught at much larger schools or in graduate programs. The U of I program covers general molecular techniques and gives students a broad background to help them pursue careers in an array of cutting-edge fields. 

Tags

Recommended for you