“Toy Story” basically re-wrote the way that animation used in film making is done today. And thank goodness that it did, because the film is a brilliant movie that was produced and presented to us by Disney and Pixar Studios.
“Toy Story” creates a universe out of a couple of kids’ bedrooms, a gas station, and a stretch of suburban highway. Its heroes are toys, which come to life when nobody is watching. Its conflict is between an old-fashioned cowboy who has always been a little boy’s favorite toy, and the new space ranger who may replace him. The villain is the mean kid next door who takes toys apart and puts them back together again in macabre combinations. And the result is a visionary roller-coaster ride of a movie.
For the kids in the audience, a movie like this will work because it tells a fun story, contains a lot of humor, and is exciting to watch. Older viewers may be even more absorbed, because “Toy Story,” the first feature made entirely by computer, achieves a three-dimensional reality and freedom of movement that is liberating and new. The more you know about how the movie was made, the more you respect it.
Imagine the spectacular animation of the ballroom sequence in “Beauty and the Beast” at feature length and you’ll get the idea. The movie doesn’t simply animate characters in front of painted backdrops; it fully animates the characters and the space they occupy, and allows its point of view to move freely around them. Computer animation has grown so skillful that sometimes you don’t even notice it (the launching in “Apollo 13” took place largely within a computer). Here, you do notice it, because you’re careening through space with a new sense of freedom.
Consider for example a scene where Buzz Lightyear, the new space toy, jumps off a bed, bounces off a ball, careens off of the ceiling, spins around on a hanging toy helicopter and zooms into a series of loop-the-loops on a model car race track. Watch Buzz, the background, and the perspective — which stretches and contracts to manipulate the sense of speed. It’s an amazing ride.
But enough of this propeller-head stuff. Let’s talk about the movie. Lasseter and his team open the film in a kid’s bedroom, where the toys come to life when their owner is absent. Undisputed king of the toys is Woody, a cowboy with a voice by Tom Hanks. His friends include Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney), Hamm the Pig (John Ratzenberger) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts). The playroom ingeniously features famous toys from real life toys (which may be product placement, but who cares), including a spelling slate that does a running commentary on key developments (when Mr. Potato Head finally achieves his dream of Mrs. Potato Head, the message is “Hubba! Hubba!).
“Toy Story” also brought out the use of big time stars like Hanks as the feature voice of the star character and what a great maneuver it turned out to be. Virtually all animated films of this generation are built from the voice up. Once the voices are set, the characters can be developed and the movie proceeds.
One of the great animated films, this movie set all kinds of box office records and spawned a whole generation of “Toy Story” movies.
