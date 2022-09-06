Featuring 7 nights aboard the Amadeus Provence
9 Days October 25, 2023
Burgundy & Provence France River Cruise
Day 1&2 Depart US - Overnight Flight to Europe - Arrive Lyon - Board Ship
Arrive Lyon & meet your PWD Tour Manager - Transfer to the MS Amadeus Provence for 7 night cruise - Welcome Dinner Onboard - Ship departs north late evening
(D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 3 Mâcon
Morning Mâcon Walking Tour
Afternoon Wine Region with Tasting Experience Optional
(B,D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 4 Chalon sur Saone - Beaune - Tournus
Morning Beaune, Hotel-Dieu & Burgundy Wine Tasting Experience
Afternoon Medieval Brancion & Cormatin Optional - Ship arrives in Tournus
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 5 Lyon
Morning Lyon City Tour with Old Town
Afternoon Cruising - Ship departs Lyon & heads south towards Avignon
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 6 Avignon
Morning Avignon Walking Tour including Palace of the Popes
Afternoon at leisure in Avignon or Pont du Gard & Uzes Optional
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 7 Arles
Morning Arles Walking City Tour with Roman Amphitheatre
Afternoon at leisure in Arles or Camargue Nature Park Optional
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 8 Leisure Day with Châteauneuf-du-Rhône/Ardeche - Le Pouzin
Relax Onboard/Leisure Day - Morning Optional Excursion to Ardèche Gorge
Midday ship stops in Le Pouzin - Afternoon Cruising - Gala Farewell Dinner
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 9 Lyon - Flight Home
Transfer to the Lyon Airport to fly home or join Paris Post Cruise Extension
(B)
B-Breakfast Hotel/Onboard • S-Snacks Onboard afternoon and/or evening
L-Lunch Onboard • D-Dinner Onboard with Beer & Regional Wines
Day 9/Nov 2 Disembark Lyon - Dijon – Paris
Optional 2-Night Paris Post Cruise Extension
$795 pp dbl +$400 single supplement
Disembark & travel north via motorcoach enroute to Paris. Stop in Dijon for a tour and continue on to Paris, “The City of Light”, for a 2 Night Stay
(B - on ship) Overnight - Paris
Day 10/Nov 3 Paris
Morning Paris City Tour & Seine Cruise - see Notre Dame Cathedral, Arc de Triomphe, Champs Elysees & the Eiffel Tower then a Seine River Cruise - Afternoon at Leisure
(B) Overnight - Paris
Day 11/Nov 4 Transfer to Paris Airport (CDG) - Flight Home
(B)
Optional Paris POST Cruise Extension Includes: 2 Nights Hotel - Paris, Paris City Tour, Seine River Cruise,
PWD Tour Manager, 2-Breakfasts & Transfer from Lyon to Paris with Dijon Tour, Transfers to Paris Airport
(CDG). Due to group air policies outbound air on 10/25 could be a different schedule than the rest of your group for Paris extensions passengers. • Paris extension is based on 20 passenger minimum.
Lyon
Lyon, a city in France’s historical Rhône-Alpes region, sits at the junction of the Rhône & Saône Rivers with a history dating back to ancient Roman times. Lyon has earned a place on the UNESCO World Heritage list as the city boasts France’s oldest ancient ruins, medieval quarters and fine Renaissance houses.
Mâcon
Enjoy an included Macon Walking Tour, a city with a Mediterranean feel on the banks of the Saône, Mâcon is famous for its wine. Two thirds of the wine is white, coming from the Chardonnay grape with Pouilly-Fuissé, St-Véran and Mâcon-Villages Blanc being the most famous. The other third is red or rosé from the Gamay or Pinot Noir grape. From Mâcon enjoy an included excursion featuring scenic vineyards & a wine tasting.
Beaune & Burgundy
Travel to Beaune to explore this walled town at the center of the Burgundy wine making region in France. Surrounded by the Côte d’Or vineyards, the cobbled town is renowned for an annual wine auction held at the Hôtel-Dieu. Recognized by its colorful, geometric-patterned tile roof, this former hospital is now the Hôtel-Dieu Museum & remains one of the finest examples of French 15th-century architecture. After the tour, enjoy a Wine Tasting Experience to sample the local product of the Burgundy Wine Region.
Chalon sur Saone & Tournus
Chalon-sur-Saone, a town of historic & artistic interest, is situated in the Saoneet-
Loire, Burgundy region in the eastern-center of France. Tournus is tucked away in the southeast corner of Burgundy, this delightful town has a wealth of old buildings, alleyways, antique shops, cafes and restaurants.
Avignon
Avignon, nicknamed “City of Popes” because it was home to seven popes from 1309 to 1377. Your Avignon Walking Tour includes a stroll through the historic center, the picturesque Pont d’Avignon and the Place de l’Horloge. Continue to the renowned Palace of the Popes for a guided tour through this rambling maze of Gothic architecture that served as papal residence, fortress, church and palace.
Arles
Arles is the site of some impressive ruins including Les Arènes, a Roman Amphitheatre that seats 20,000 and is still in use, as well as Romanesque monuments such as the Church of Saint-Trôphime, completed in the 15th century. Enjoy an Arles Walking Tour with its diverse architectural highlights. Experience the city’s vibrant colors and striking quality of light that have inspired artists. An excursion is available to the Camargue Nature Park, famous for its white horses.
Le Pouzin
Today is a day to relax onboard. Stop in Le Pouzin, a charming town on the banks of the Rhone. An Ardèche Gorge optional is available, often referred to as the Grand Canyon of Europe with its towering limestone cliffs.
Paris (Optional Post Cruise Extension)
Paris, the “City of Light” is the world’s most visited capital. Enjoy a Paris City Tour & Seine River Cruise to see the beloved landmarks that line the Seine including the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. Also see the majestic Arc de Triomphe and ride along the Champs-Élysées. During your afternoon at leisure visit the Montmarte District, the Louvre or wander the historic banks of the Seine which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.