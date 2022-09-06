DAY 1: FLIGHT TO BOSTON
Today fly to the historic city of Boston. Upon
arrival meet your Tour Director and transfer
to your Boston area hotel for a one night
stay. Enjoy a Welcome Drink this evening.
Overnight: Boston area, MA
DAY 2: BOSTON CITY TOUR - PLYMOUTH
- CAPE COD
This morning enjoy a Boston City Tour
featuring Boston Commons, the Old
State House, the Old North Church from
where Paul Revere got the signal to start
his famous ride, the Old South Meeting
House, Beacon Hill and Old Ironsides. Visit
the Faneuil Hall Marketplace, located in
downtown Boston near the waterfront and
originally gifted to the city in 1742. Later
depart Boston and travel to Plymouth.
Visit Plimoth Plantation, an accurate recreation
of the Pilgrim’s 1627 village where
costumed interpreters portray colony
residents in this living history museum.
Then celebrate the journey that brought the
pilgrims to the New World as you visit the
Mayflower II, the 1620 ship reproduction
was recently renovated for the 400th
Anniversary of the voyage. Also see famous
Plymouth Rock, the place where the
Pilgrims first stepped ashore after a 66 day
trans-Atlantic voyage. Later arrive at your
hotel on Cape Cod for a 5-night stay. Enjoy
a Welcome Dinner this evening with your
fellow travelers.
(B,D) Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 3: MARTHA’S VINEYARD
This morning enjoy a scenic ferry ride to
famous Martha’s Vineyard where little has
changed since European settlers arrived
early in the 17th century. The island’s
resident population includes writers, artists,
entertainers and fishermen. Your Martha’s
Vineyard Tour includes the colorful
Victorian cottages of Oak Bluffs, Edgartown
with its stately houses built by whaling
captains, pristine beaches and colorful yacht
harbors. Later return via ferry and back to
your hotel.
(B) Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 4: CAPE COD NAT’L SEASHORE -
CRANBERRIES - P’TOWN
This morning travel along the Cape Cod
National Seashore, dedicated in 1961
by President JFK, which features forty
miles of pristine sandy beaches, marshes,
ponds, and uplands supporting diverse
species of wildlife dotted with lighthouses,
cultural landscapes and wild cranberry
bogs. Visit a traditional Cranberry Bog and
learn about the harvesting of Cape Cod’s
famous fruit. Later arrive in Provincetown,
located on the tip of Cape Cod which boasts
a lively artist community, beautiful beaches,
great restaurants and charming shops. Enjoy
some leisure time to relax, eat and shop. Late
afternoon return to your Cape Cod hotel.
Dinner is included this evening at a popular
local restaurant.
(B,D) Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 5: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND
Today visit Newport, Rhode Island, one of New
England’s most delightful coastal cities and
a long time favorite vacation site of affluent
socialites and yachting enthusiasts. Enjoy a
Newport City Tour and drive by the Touro
Synagogue, the oldest synagogue in America,
the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the
splendid estates along Bellevue Avenue. Marvel
at the extravagant life-style of a bygone era
with a guided tour of The Breakers Mansion,
the Vanderbilt’s lavishly decorated turn of the
century mansion. Then follow “Ten-Mile-Drive”
along the magnificent rocky coast which boasts
exquisite estates from the early 1900’s.
(B) Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 6: NANTUCKET ISLAND
This morning board a ferry and cruise to scenic
and historic Nantucket Island featuring a
cobblestoned Main Street, unspoiled beaches,
sea Captains’ houses and art galleries. Enjoy
HIGHLIGHTS
5 Nights - Cape Cod
1 Night - Boston
Boston City Tour
Faneuil Hall Marketplace
Martha’s Vineyard Tour
Nantucket Island Visit
Nantucket Whaling Museum
Plimoth Plantation
Mayflower II
Plymouth Rock
Provincetown
Cranberry Bog
Cape Cod Nat’l Seashore
Newport, RI
Breakers Mansion
New England Lobster Dinner
INCLUSIONS
Roundtrip Airfare - SLC
9 Meals: 6- Breakfasts & 3- Dinners
Professional Tour Director
Motorcoach Transportation
Admissions per Itinerary
Sightseeing per Itinerary
Baggage Handling at Hotels
ACCOMMODATIONS
6 Nights First Class Hotel
1 Night - Hilton Boston/Woburn or Hyatt
Place Boston/Braintree
5 Nights - Doubletree Cape Cod, Holiday
Inn Cape Cod or Courtyard by Marriott
Cape Cod, Hyannis
On some dates alternate hotels may be used
TOUR RATES:
Booking Discount*: $3295 pp double
Regular Rate: $3395 pp double
Single Supplement: +$800
*See Reservation Info for Booking Discount details
a visit to the Nantucket Whaling Museum
including its rooftop observation deck
overlooking the harbor and other whaling
exhibits all reflections of an island that some
300 years ago was the whaling capital of the
world. Enjoy some time at your own pace
to shop or explore the yacht filled harbor
and waterfront. This afternoon board a ferry
and return to your Cape Cod hotel. Tonight’s
Farewell Dinner is a traditional New England
Lobster Dinner.
(B,D) Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 7: CAPE COD - BOSTON FLIGHT
HOME
Today transfer to the Boston airport filled
with wonderful memories of your Cape Cod
& the Islands Tour.
(B)
TRAVEL AND SAVE!
The Premier Compass Club rewards our
valued guests with special recognition and a
Compass Club Loyalty Credit on future tours
and cruises.
Guests that have completed a trip will
automatically be enrolled and will receive
an additional $100 per person or $200 per
couple Compass Club Loyalty Credit applied
to their next Premier World Discovery tour
or River Cruise. Loyalty Credit is valid for 24
months from your last tour.