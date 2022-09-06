DAY 1: PHOENIX - SEDONA
Arrive at the Phoenix Airport and
meet your Tour Director. Board a
deluxe motorcoach and travel north to
beautiful Sedona. This upscale resort,
retirement and artist community is set
amongst the red-hued rocks of Oak
Creek Canyon. Your home for the next
five nights is a picturesque property
in the Sedona area. Tonight enjoy a
Welcome Dinner with fellow travelers.
(D) Overnight: Sedona
DAY 2: SEDONA
Start a great day with a Sedona
Trolley Tour featuring the Chapel of
the Holy Cross and Airport Mesa for
spectacular views of the Sedona area.
The trolley guide will give you insight
into the various rock formations,
indigenous vegetation and history of
this remarkable area. Later visit Uptown
Sedona and the Spanish- Mexican
Village of Tlaquepaque to explore these
wonderful areas full of art galleries
shopping opportunities and restaurants.
Maybe take an optional Guided Jeep
Tour into the Sedona backcountry. This
evening enjoy Sedona at your own
pace.
(B) Overnight: Sedona
DAY 3: GRAND CANYON
Begin an unforgettable day with a drive
through amazing Oak Creek Canyon,
a sixteen mile long canyon known for
its spectacularly colored white, yellow
and red cliffs dotted with pine, cypress
and juniper. Then arrive in Williams to
board the Grand Canyon Railway for a
nostalgic two-hour train journey that
delivers you to the awe-inspiring South
Rim of Grand Canyon National Park for
free time and lunch on your own. Six
million years in the making the Grand
Canyon’s dynamic colors and textures
inspire reflection at nature’s power and
beauty. Later board your motorcoach
to see the Grand Canyon from other
points of interest. Stop in Flagstaff for
dinner before returning to Sedona.
(B,D) Overnight: Sedona
DAY 4: MONTEZUMA CASTLE - JEROME
- VERDE CANYON RAILROAD
This morning visit the Montezuma Castle
National Monument which contains ruins
of a cliff dwelling built in the 12th and
13th centuries by the Sinagua Indians.
Later visit the old mining town of Jerome,
once a virtual ghost town, now restored
with shops, museums and art galleries.
Next travel to Clarkdale to board the
Verde Canyon Railroad also known as
the Wilderness Train. The spectacular
four-hour ride in a First Class Railcar takes
you between two national forests, past
crimson cliffs, over old-fashioned trestles
and through a 680-foot tunnel. Early
evening return to Sedona.
(B) Overnight: Sedona
DAY 5: DAY AT LEISURE - BLAZIN’ M
RANCH
Today is at leisure in Sedona. Enjoy the
wonderful amenities of your resort. Maybe
spend the day shopping, sightseeing on
your own or on a local golf course. An
optional tour will be available. This evening
experience a Farewell Dinner at the Blazin’
M Ranch where you will enjoy a hearty
Chuckwagon Supper and Western Stage
Show. (B,D) Overnight: Sedona
Great Trains & Grand Canyons
DAY 6: SEDONA - SCOTTSDALE - FLIGHT
HOME
This morning travel to Old Town Scottsdale*
where Western storefronts recreate an
aura of the past. Later arrive at the Phoenix
Airport for your flight home filled with
unforgettable memories of your Great
Trains & Grand Canyons Tour.
(B)
*Old Town Scottsdale stop is time permitting.
HIGHLIGHTS
Two Rail Journeys
Grand Canyon Railway
Verde Canyon Railroad
Grand Canyon Nat’l Park
Oak Creek Canyon
Sedona Trolley Tour
Chapel of the Holy Cross
Tlaquepaque & Uptown Sedona
Montezuma Castle
Jerome
Chuckwagon Supper & Show
INCLUSIONS
Roundtrip Airfare - SLC
5 Nights Hotel Accommodations
8 Meals (5 Breakfast, 3 Dinners)
Professional Tour Director
Motorcoach Transportation
Sightseeing per Itinerary
Admissions per Itinerary
Hotel Transfers
Baggage Handling at Hotels
ACCOMMODATIONS
5 Nights - Hilton Sedona Resort,
Sedona Courtyard by Marriott or
Poco Diablo Resort, Sedona
On some dates alternate hotels may be used
TOUR RATES:
Booking Discount*: $3145 pp double
Regular Rate: $3245 pp double
Single Supplement: +$825
TOUR ACTIVITY LEVEL *See Reservation Info for Booking Discount details
Easy 1 2 3 4 Active
