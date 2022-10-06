Kids Killed Mom Charged

Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony on Aug. 16, 2022. An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mom and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell are accused of conspiring together to kill her two children and his late wife.

 Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File

BOISE (AP) — An Idaho judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with conspiring to kill her two youngest children and her fifth husband’s late wife until officials can determine if she’s mentally competent.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled Thursday, a few days after Lori Vallow Daybell’s defense attorneys asked that the case be paused. The documents detailing the request were sealed and a short hearing on the matter was closed to the public.

