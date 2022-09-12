MOSCOW, Idaho — September 6, 2022 — Despite projections of record income for U.S. food producers, University of Idaho agricultural economist Garth Taylor cautions 2022 won’t necessarily be a banner year for agriculture.

In its “2022 Farm Sector Income Forecast,” released on Sept. 2, USDA’s Economic Research Service predicted producers’ cash receipts will increase 21% to more than $525 billion.

