This photo is of the Yellow Pine Pit open-pit gold mine in the Stibnite Mining District in central Idaho, where a company hopes to start mining again. The U.S. government has released a draft environmental report on the potential effects of three open-pit gold mines in central Idaho proposed by a Canadian company. The U.S. Forest Service will take comments for 60 days on the documents released Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, involving British Columbia-based Midas Gold's plan that includes restoration work in the already heavily-mined area.