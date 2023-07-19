Garden Tour

Becca Robinson, a University of Idaho summer intern, left, and Kathryn Hickok, UI Extension educator for Bannock County, visit a garden in Pocatello's west side for inclusion in their upcoming garden tour.

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

POCATELLO — Cheryl Lyda can’t wait to share her secrets about budget gardening using reclaimed materials with like-minded souls in her southeast Idaho community.

The 76-year-old is one of many avid Pocatello and Chubbuck area gardeners who will participate Aug. 12 in the inaugural Edible Garden Tour, organized by University of Idaho Extension educator Kathryn Hickok, Bannock County.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.