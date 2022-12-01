Xi Liang Transition

Xi Liang, UI Extension cropping systems agronomist, is pictured in Aberdeen looking at intercropping trials during a field day this past summer.

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

A study underway at the University of Idaho’s Aberdeen Research and Extension Center is seeking a solution to overcome a significant cost barrier to the transition from conventional to organic production.

Farmers are prohibited from using conventional chemicals and fertilizers during a three-year period before their fields can be certified for organic production. Without conventional tools at their disposal, farmers typically experience yield declines, and crops require more labor to raise, though they don’t qualify for an organic premium during those transition years.


