New Zealand's Tyler Boyd (7) and Japan's Hotaru Yamaguchi (16) compete for the ball during a Kirin Challenge Cup international friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, in 2014. Boyd, a New Zealand-born forward and winger, has been approved by FIFA to switch affiliation to the United States. The 24-year-old Boyd has five goals and four assists in 13 games during the second half of this season for Ankaragucu in Turkey's top division. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)