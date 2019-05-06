United States’ Allie Long (20) blocks Mexico’s Renae Cuellar (21) path to the goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2018. Defender Ali Krieger and midfielders Allie Long and Morgan Brian have been included on the U.S. national team roster for the Women’s World Cup in France. All three were widely considered on the bubble for the 23-player roster announced Thursday by coach Jill Ellis. The United States is the defending champion of soccer’s premier tournament, which starts on June 7. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)