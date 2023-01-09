Fields and agriculture dominate the camas prairie near Grangeville. (Anteia McCollum/Idaho Capital Sun)

Fields and agriculture dominate the camas prairie near Grangeville. {span}The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding for 12 renewable energy projects in Idaho. The projects, overseen by businesses and agricultural producers in the state, will receive more than $539,000 in federal funding.{/span}

 Anteia McCollum/Idaho Capital Sun

In an effort to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy and combat climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding for 12 renewable energy projects in Idaho, said USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto in a press release.

The projects, overseen by businesses and agricultural producers in the state, will receive more than $539,000 in federal funding, according to the release.


