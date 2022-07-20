Blake Anderson for web only

Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson participates in the Mountain West's annual media days, which is taking place Wednesday and Thursday in Las Vegas.

Surpassing preseason expectations outside of the program is something Utah State’s football team has taken a great deal of pride in since joining the Mountain West Conference prior to the 2013-14 academic year.

This was particularly evident a year ago as the Aggies were projected to finish fifth out of six teams in the Mountain Division, but ended up sharing the divisional title with Air Force and blowing out then-No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.

