SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced on Friday the passing of longtime coach and NBA Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan. Sloan, who had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy body dementia, was 78 years old.
A former NBA player himself, Sloan was the Jazz head coach for 23 years, from 1988-2011 until he stepped down 54 games into his final season.
Under Sloan’s direction, the team won back-to-back Western Conference championships in 1996-97 and 1997-98 behind the Jazz star duo of Karl Malone and John Stockton, although the team lost both times to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.
Under the guidance of Sloan, the Jazz would win over 1,200 combined regular season and postseason games.
“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz,” the team said in a statement. “He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.
“Our Hall of Fame coach for 23 years, Jerry had a tremendous impact on the Jazz franchise as expressed by his banner hanging in the arena rafters. His 1,223 Jazz coaching wins, 20 [total] trips to the NBA playoffs and two NBA Finals appearances are remarkable achievements. His hard-nosed approach only made him more beloved. Even after his retirement, his presence at Jazz games always brought a roaring response from the crowd.”
The Jazz failed to make the playoffs in just three of Sloan’s full seasons with the team and won at least 10 playoff games in 10 postseason appearances.
“Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization,” a Jazz spokesman said. “He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him.”
Sloan was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 while he was still coaching the Jazz. His 1,272 career regular-season wins as the coach of the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz put him at fourth all-time behind just Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkens and current San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
Sloan is one of nine NBA coaches with more than 1,000 regular-season wins and has the sixth-most playoff wins of any coach. He’s also one of seven coaches with 50 or more regular-season wins in 10 or more seasons.
The Miller family, the owners of the Jazz since before Sloan became the team’s head coach, said Sloan would be honored with a “permanent tribute.”
“It was an honor and a privilege to have one of the greatest and most respected coaches in NBA history coaching our team,” the family said in a statement. “We have appreciated our relationship with Jerry and acknowledge his dedication to and passion for the Utah Jazz. He has left an enduring legacy with this franchise and our family. The far-reaching impact of his life has touched our city, state and the world as well as countless players, staff and fans. We pray his family will find solace and comfort in Jerry’s life. The Miller family and Jazz organization will be proud to honor him with a permanent tribute.”
Sloan will long be remembered for his untiring style of basketball and his will to win that symbolized a lot of what the Jazz carry forward today. The tough defense and fast paced offense are still trademarks of a Jazz team today.