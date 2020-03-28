BLACKFOOT – With the pandemic of COVID-19 circulating the world and a number of prominent players, including Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donavan Mitchell, having tested positive a little over two weeks ago, it is time for there to be some good news on the sporting front.
With the early testing that went on and the subsequent testing throughout the NBA, it has left few answers and still many more questions regarding everything that has been going on.
There have been subsequent positive tests that have been done since that day over two weeks ago and very few answers.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has seemed out of his league and weeks behind other national and international leaders in how he has approached this pandemic.
Where the NFL has taken steps to ensure that the players are safe and the NHL has done likewise, Major League Baseball’s group of owners and commissioner have worked to ensure that players are safe, minor league players and stadium staff are taken care of and will be getting paychecks during this trying time. MLB has even gone so far as to guarantee that all Major League players will be credited with service time for this season, even if the teams do not get back to playing games.
There have been many different plans ready to be implemented if the season can be salvaged, including the possibility of playing the playoffs and World Series clear into December with neutral fields and stadiums being used. Now that is working towards the good of the whole league.
The NBA, which has suspended play on what they have called a temporary basis, has not considered any plans for getting back to playing meaningful games or presenting anything that even resembles a plan of any sort when it comes to getting back to playing.
The worse thing about all of this is the news that is coming out of the NBA from the Utah State Health Department, that the Utah Jazz staff and personnel, including players Rudy Gobert and Donavan Mitchell, the first two players who tested positive, have been tested and all have been declared as clear and ready to resume their regular routines. That notice appears below.
Utah Jazz players and personnel were all cleared by the Utah Department of Health after they were initially tested late on March 11 for COVID-19, the team said.
Gobert and Mitchell, who both tested positive for coronavirus, are also cleared. Gobert’s positive test resulted in the postponement of the NBA season as the Jazz were taking the court to play.
All are determined to have no risk of infection to others. It’s been 15 full days since the tests were administered to the entire Jazz team and traveling party while they were in Oklahoma City for that March 11 game. Sporting leagues and events began to shut down throughout the following days.
Gobert apologizes for being careless
Gobert apologized for his carelessness in the days after the positive test and urged the public to take it seriously. He said his condition was improving the weekend after the diagnosis, but tweeted last weekend that he had lost his sense of smell and taste during that time.
NBA players begin to be cleared
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood is “feeling great and fully recovered,” his agent said Wednesday. He still had to pass medical tests to be officially cleared, but was expected to do so the next day.
The Pistons announced on March 14 that a player had tested positive. Wood’s agent, Adam Pensack, said it was Wood. The Pistons hosted the Jazz days before Gobert’s positive test, though there’s no certainly when or where Wood contracted the virus.
The Brooklyn Nets announced on March 17 that four players had tested positive. Kevin Durant told reporters later in the day he was one of them. The Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart said he tested positive.
Three from the Philadelphia 76ers organization and one from the Denver Nuggets have also had coronavirus. Those were all announced March 19 and cannot be cleared until April 2 at the earliest, if the tests were conducted on the same day.
It is expected that the NBA will continue with the testing of players and teams and team personnel, especially those teams which had positive findings from the testing process.
These results are showing that for the most part, the 14 days between a positive test and being clear of the virus is holding true and springs forth hope that the season will be able to be salvaged and that play can continue in the very near future.
Exactly when that time may be, or how much time the players may feel that they need to get back into playing condition in order for the season to resume, it also springs forth hope that the playoffs will be able to be played, if not in their entirety, but in some form or another.
This early date also brings forth hope that the playoffs will not be necessary to carry forth into August or even September as originally thought. That bodes well for the next season being able to begin on time in late fall.
All of this is still contingent on more teams testing all clear in the coming couple of weeks, but to have sports back on the agenda now seems a very possible scenario and that has to be considered good news in all of this chaos that has engulfed America and the world.
We are not out of the woods by any measure, but we seem to be getting a grip on this horrible thing and we are now able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
None of this even remotely suggests that the arenas, like the Staples Center in Los Angeles, are ready to re-open, but there has been ample time for sanitizing and cleaning and one would hope that all of that has been done, as well as testing of all employees and facilities would be cleared as well.
It would also present the opportunity to clear any fans to return, if they have been tested and cleared as well. These are just the preliminary sets of testing, mind you, and it will now be up to Commissioner Silver to make the determination of which direction to go in. Something that he should have considered some time ago.
The ball is now in your court Mr. Commissioner, literally and figuratively, and it is time for some some action on your behalf and some form of a plan presented for the resumption of play.