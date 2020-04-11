BLACKFOOT – Ever thought about owning a professional sports team? If so, you’d better start saving your pennies, nickels and dimes and then add to it a lot of Benjamins because it isn’t going to be cheap.
A report released Friday has put some numbers to the values of the teams that you might just find interesting if nothing else. The biggest thing is that COVID-19 has done nothing to diminish the value of the sports franchises around this country and the world.
It will probably come as no surprise that the most valuable baseball team in this country is the New York Yankees, who are now considered worth in excess of $5 billion. Yes, that is correct, $5 billion, with a “B.”
The real funny thing is that the Yankees’ net worth isn’t even really close to the most valuable sports franchise in the country. That honor goes to the Dallas Cowboys whose ticket now runs to about $5.5 billion and there are teams around the world that eclipse that amount as well.
Just looking at baseball, the value of the Yankees is astounding, especially when you consider that George Steinbrenner only paid around $8.8 million for the franchise back in 1973.
That means that the team’s value has grown nearly by leaps and bounds over the course of the 46 years since Steinbrenner wrote out a check to purchase the team. That is a lot of moolah that has been accumulating over the course of time.
According to the report on the valuation change of franchises in baseball alone will astound you as to their values and the growth in what many considered a lean year in 2019.
The Washington Nationals grew by nearly 9 percent a year ago and are now worth $1.9 billion. The Orioles are worth nearly $1.4 billion and all that does is prove that you can make big money and increase your value and you don’t even have be very good to do so.
The complete report and article on the valuation of the sports teams, as written by Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports follows:
MLB teams are rightfully worried about revenue with the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the financial news for now is almost all good.
New York Yankees now worth $5 billion
Forbes released its annual MLB team valuation report on Thursday, with the New York Yankees leading the way and hitting a new milestone. The Yankees gained 9 percent in value since last year and are now worth $5 billion, according to the report. Late owner George Steinbrenner paid $8.8 million for the Yankees in 1973.
That leaves the Yankees trailing only the Dallas Cowboys ($5.5 billion) among the world’s most valuable sports franchises, per Forbes estimates.
The World Series champion Washington Nationals also saw 9 percent growth to $1.9 billion, as did the Baltimore Orioles ($1.4 billion), proving that teams don’t need to be good to make money.
In total, 23 MLB teams grew in value last season, while the Arizona Diamondbacks ($1.29 billion), Detroit Tigers ($1.25 billion), Cleveland Indians ($1.15 billion), Oakland Athletics ($1.1 billion) and Kansas City Royals ($1.025 billion) remained flat.
The Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates are the only financial losers in Major League Baseball.
Only the Pittsburgh Pirates ($1.26 billion, down 1 percent) and the Miami Marlins ($980 million, down 2 percent), showed declines in value, per the report. The Marlins are the only team not valued at more than $1 billion.
The Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.4 billion, 3 percent growth), Boston Red Sox ($3.3 billion, 3 percent growth), Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion, 3 percent growth) and San Francisco Giants ($3.1 billion, 3 percent growth) round out the five most valuable teams behind the Yankees.
What does this mean for COVID-19 uncertainty?
In total, MLB generated $10.5 billion in revenue last season, with $5.3 billion of that coming from regional and national TV rights, according to Forbes. Gate receipts accounted for $3.2 billion, putting into perspective MLB’s financial concerns about playing games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It explains why MLB is leaving no ideas off the table — including playing an entire quarantined season in Arizona with players separated from their families — as it desperately seeks to salvage its season.
All of this information only goes to prove why the major leagues and all of professional sports in general are so anxious to get back on the playing field. It really has nothing more to do than to rake in the money and to be fair, distribute to the players, employees, cities and counties who collect taxes from the sports and their stadiums.
The cities and counties that own the stadiums are also anxious for the games to resume as soon as possible because it means so much to their own tax base as well. If it wasn’t so, they wouldn’t be as anxious to get things going, but everybody shares in the revenue generated by the sports franchises and it makes everything better for all of us.