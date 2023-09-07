Japanese knotweed (polygonum cuspidatum) is an invasive herbaceous perennial native to eastern Asia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as an ornamental and as a stream bank stabilizer. It invades pastures, rights-of-way, streambanks, and wetland areas. Japanese knotweed is a big problem. Not only can it crowd out native vegetation, it can also hybridize with Giant knotweed which forms Bohemian knotweed.
Japanese knotweed can grow up to 11 feet tall and can spread through underground stems called rhizomes. Stems are hollow and jointed with a bamboo appearance. Leaves are attached to the stem at red-purple nodes. Leaves are heart to spade shaped, up to 6 inches long, and are alternately arranged. Flowers are small, white-pale green, and are arranged in clusters. While Japanese knotweed can reproduce from seed its main strategy for dispersal is its rhizomes. When rhizomes are cut or broken, they can root in soil and then form a genetically identical plant. Rhizome fragments that end up in the water can be transported great distances.
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Options:
Prevention— Learn to identify this plant. Do not transport unknown plant material.
Mechanical— Cutting stems can be an important part of an IPM plan for Japanese knotweed. Research recommends to wait at least 8 weeks after cutting to apply herbicides. While cutting is not critical, it helps to get Japanese knotweed to a more manageable size and it helps to make herbicide applications easier (especially near water).
Chemical— For specific herbicide active ingredient recommendations visit https://pnwhandbooks.org/ search “knotweed”. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch, University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake Counties. 208-547-3205 JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
