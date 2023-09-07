THE ISSUE: Japanese knotweed

Japanese knotweed (polygonum cuspidatum) is an invasive herbaceous perennial native to eastern Asia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as an ornamental and as a stream bank stabilizer. It invades pastures, rights-of-way, streambanks, and wetland areas. Japanese knotweed is a big problem. Not only can it crowd out native vegetation, it can also hybridize with Giant knotweed which forms Bohemian knotweed.


Justin Hatch, University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake Counties. 208-547-3205 JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

