WAR ON WEEDS

Fall Weed Control: Nip them in the bud
THE ISSUE: Remember all the weeds that flowered early last spring? If you look at the ground right now you will see a lot of seedlings that have germinated with the recent rains. These seedlings are mostly winter annuals but may include biennials and perennials. They survive the cold winter temperatures and send up flowers in early spring. Fall is the best time to control these little seedlings. It will make your spring work much easier.
Integrated Control Options:
· Mechanical: Seedlings are very easy to control with light tillage or hoeing. Even biennial and perennial seedlings are easy to kill. Seedlings are also very susceptible to heat. If you have access to a weed burner for small patches this is another excellent technique that may help reduce the need for chemical weed control, especially in areas where tillage is not feasible.
· Cultural: Scout early and identify potential weed problems. Nature hates bare soil, so grow a cover crop, such as Austrian winter peas, buckwheat, or annual ryegrass, to provide competition with the weeds and keep the soil healthy.
· Biological: N/A
· Chemical: Weed seedlings are more susceptible to herbicides than older plants. Spraying with an appropriate herbicide in the fall will reduce the amount of spraying needed in the spring. Pre-emergent herbicides are also an effective option for fall weed control.
Combine them:
Combining light tillage or a weed burner, to knock seedlings down, then a pre-emergent herbicide application will give excellent weed control. Kill the seedlings with a herbicide, then plant a cover crop to provide competition with later-germinating weeds. Good spring weed control begins in the fall.