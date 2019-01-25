BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jerrick Harding, the reigning Big Sky Conference player of the week, tallied 23 points, Brekkott Chapman scored 21 and Zach Braxton pitched in with a double-double to propel Weber State to a 93-84 victory over Montana State on Thursday night.
Braxton finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (13-6, 7-1), who picked up their fourth straight win by beating the Bobcats (7-11, 4-4) for the 10th straight time, including five in a row in Bozeman. Weber State is now 31-28 all-time at MSU. Freshman Israel Barnes scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Reserve Michal Kozak grabbed nine rebounds and Chapman pulled down seven as the Wildcats owned the boards 46-27.
Chapman had 14 points and the Wildcats shot 55 percent from the floor to take a 44-35 lead into intermission. Harding, who came in averaging 21.3 points per game, good for second in Big Sky play, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Wildcats’ lead to double digits early in the second half and the Bobcats got no closer than seven from there.
Tyler Hall, who became the Big Sky’s all-time leading scorer in an 85-81 loss at Eastern Washington last time out, scored 28 to lead Montana State. He now sits at 2,222 points. Keljin Blevins added 17 points and Harald Frey scored 15 with five assists.
Around the Region
Sacramento State 69, Idaho 48: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Graves had 14 points and 10 assists as Sacramento State cruised to a 69-48 victory over Idaho on Thursday night.
Sacramento State (8-8, 2-5 Big Sky Conference) has won two of its last three games while Idaho (4-14, 1-6) has lost nine of 10.
The Hornets closed on a 25-8 run for a 37-19 halftime advantage. Idaho had 10 turnovers and didn’t have an offensive rebound in the half.
Utah 70, Stanford 66: STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Senior Sedrick Barefield had one final chance to grab a road victory at Stanford. He made the most of it.
Barefield scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, including four free throws in the final 37 seconds, and Utah beat Stanford 70-66 on Thursday night, its first win at Maples Pavilion as a member of the Pac-12.
Portland State 78, Eastern Washington 65: PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Holland Woods had 15 points and 11 assists and Jamie Orme also scored 15, including 12 after halftime, to help Portland State beat Eastern Washington 78-65 Thursday night to snap a three-game skid.
Woods scored 13 second-half points and Orme, who came in shooting 19 percent (6 of 32) from 3-point range, hit three 3s in a two-plus minute stretch to give the Vikings the lead for good. Sal Nuhu finished with 13 points, Robert McCoy added 11 and Michael Nuga scored 10 for Portland State (7-11, 2-5 Big Sky Conference).