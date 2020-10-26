SEATAC, Wash. — For nearly two decades, Idaho Falls-based Westmark Credit Union has held a highly anticipated golf tournament to benefit Credit Unions for Kids, a national charity supporting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Over the years, the credit union has raised over $400,000 to benefit two CMN hospitals serving in the region — Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.
Last year, Westmark exceeded its $36,000 fundraising goal for the annual tournament, contributing $51,555.
Richard Leonardson, president/CEO of Westmark Credit Union, stated: “We are grateful for the many Westmark business partners, sponsors and other Idaho credit unions who support this important fundraising event. It would not be successful without them, and many have been sponsors for all 17 years of the golf tournament. I express appreciation to them and to the many Westmark employees who are so dedicated to raise the much-needed funds for children’s hospitals.”
For those remarkable efforts, Westmark has received the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award, named for one of the Credit Union Movement’s pioneers. In the 1930s, Maxwell organized hundreds of credit unions and volunteer credit union organizations to help improve living conditions for the poor and needy. The modernized awards named in her honor are given annually to credit unions that go above and beyond making an impact.
Westmark will be recognized Dec. 2, at a virtual awards ceremony presented by the Northwest Credit Union Association — the trade association representing credit unions in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
“Westmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit, cooperative financial services provider and has a very strong history of community service and impact,” said Christine Ruzzi, NWCUA’s assistant vice president, Enterprise Engagement. “Each year they raise the bar bringing in funds for children’s hospitals, and they support more than 60 annual events in their community.”
