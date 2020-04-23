BLACKFOOT – The NFL Draft has always been a big draw to fans all over the world. It is the day that teams pick from the college ranks the best collegiate players to add to their teams in the NFL and they draft in reverse order of how the teams finished the previous year.
In other words, the worst record gets the first pick and so on up to the Super Bowl winner who drafts last.
There is always a lot of movement as teams jockey their position up and down the order to try and outsmart or at least outmaneuver each other in order to add pieces to the team they hope to field come September.
This year, the draft was to be held in Las Vegas and it was supposed to be everything that the NFL and Las Vegas could put together to make it a real show for the fans themselves.
Imagine a red carpet walk up to the Bellagio Hotel with the fountains in the backdrop and ferris wheel rides for the selected players and the top draft choices on a boat ride down the strip to meet their new teams.
This would have been the show to beat all shows as experts were predicting trades and draft selections and have been for months.
By now, the draft’s first round is over and it will have been done in a virtual theater, with a lot of owners taking part in their own homes.
Dallas’ Jerry Jones was reportedly going to be taking part in his own basement, without his team advisors in attendance, which is a scary thought in and of itself because we all know that Jones has no filters when it comes to the Cowboys. It is possible that Jones will have made headlines for today’s papers without even trying and will either be the talk of the town or declared the worst selector in the history of the draft. Either possibility may be reality by this morning.
Following are some of the things that we will have missed from the telecast on Thursday night that were planned for Las Vegas on Thursday, but alas, the City of Las Vegas, like most of the country, has been on a shelter in place ruling for the better part of the last month.
The 2020 NFL draft will not originate from Las Vegas, of course. The coronavirus pandemic has caused not just its cancellation, but a stay-at-home order in Nevada that extends through the end of the month.
No red carpet with the Bellagio fountains in the background. No fans partying on a blocked-off Las Vegas Boulevard. No draft selections taking a boat to the main stage by Caesars Palace, with spectators watching from the spin of the giant High Roller ferris wheel.
No NFL Experience for fans. No bars along the Strip with team themes.
No sports books steps away offering +900 that Tua Tagovailoa will be the second overall selection or whether Clemson or Ohio State will have more first-round picks (Tigers -271) or the over/under of 4.5 on how many linebackers are taken Thursday. (You can still place that bet in certain states on the BetMGM app, of course.)
No 200,000 to 300,000 visitors for the three-day event.
Instead, the coronavirus has turned it into a nationally televised virtual experience, lots of Zoom sessions and isolation shots of general managers, coaches, draft picks and, of course, commissioner Roger Goodell. Maybe he’ll bring along a booing track. He should, if only for the sense of normalcy it can provide (and chance to try some self-deprecating humor).
This draft will be something to see, just nothing that anyone would have dreamed up for an event that each year gets more and more outrageous. Instead, it’s almost a return to the draft’s roots inside a drab ballroom in midtown Manhattan.
Left behind … Vegas.
And not just the Vegas that you know, but a Strip of shuttered casinos, darkened lights and nearly no traffic — pedestrian or vehicular. It’s a ghost town out of a wild Hollywood script, a vision that no one thought could occur.
On one of the biggest nights in a city built for big nights … nothing.
“It’s very surreal,” said Baldizan, who has lived there since enrolling at UNLV in 1990. “It is all for the right reasons, Nevada has done the right thing here, but it is just terrible because so many people are laid off.
“It would have been such a great night,” Baldizan continued, of a draft night that was set to sprawl up and down the Strip, with live entertainment raging deep into the night on various stages. “It was all about the fans. The fans are what drive the NFL, just like the guests are what drive Las Vegas.”
In many ways, it was a dress rehearsal for the arrival from Oakland of the Raiders, who are scheduled to begin play in September at Allegiant Stadium, on the South Strip, and essentially next door to the Luxor Hotel and Mandalay Bay.
The NFL, the nation’s biggest sports entertainment property, had finally come to Las Vegas, the nation’s biggest party city.
And then it all got delayed.
“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” Goodell said in a statement canceling the event.
The NFL vowed to hold it in Las Vegas soon, perhaps 2022. Cleveland is set for 2021 and Kansas City for 2023.
It can’t come a moment too soon (once everything is safe) for a city that is reeling. The governments in Nevada and Las Vegas, in conjunction with local business and casino industries, are trying to plot out how an eventual return to normalcy happens at a global destination without a vaccine.
According to an analysis report to investors by Las Vegas-based Union Gaming’s John DeCree, and first reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that could include a host of once-unthinkable casino concepts.
To assure social distancing, every other slot machine may be darkened. Table games would have player capacity cut significantly, while minimum bets are increased to assure profitability (maybe $50 a hand for blackjack). The Strip’s famed all-you-can-eat buffets and hot nightclubs are no-gos, for now at least.
And how does a casino, which in normal times never allows someone to gamble while wearing a mask, deal with a world where covering your face is a good thing?
Baldizan is hoping the NFL season goes off as planned, not just turning locals into Raiders fans, but bringing existing supporters in from around the country, particularly California. Meanwhile, crowds from the cities of visiting teams make Las Vegas the ultimate NFL road trip.
“We are going to be prepared,” Baldizan said of the eventual start of football. “We are ready to provide amazing hospitality and a one-of-a-kind experience.”
Vegas always delivers. Or at least it will again at some point.
One thing is for sure, Las Vegas will be back in the mix for another Draft Day Extravaganza and with the way that Vegas can do things, would it be such a bad idea to consider making it the permanent site for the NFL Draft? Lets face it, Las Vegas sometimes just does it better than anyone else and with the Raiders moving to Vegas in the fall, they will have everything to gain and nothing to lose by making that move permanent.
What other city in America could handle an influx of 200,000 to 300,000 crazed fans for the NFL’s draft days, a basic three day party with players fans and sight seers just rubbing shoulders and elbows as the best and brightest NFL stars and future stars mix in as well.
This could be the party of all parties and if you have ever seen the action on Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas, simply multiple it by ten and that is what you would have with the Draft.
The city would almost guarantee you the biggest party ever and they would likely close the strip to vehicles just so people could mingle and party to their hearts delight for the entire evening.
Only Las Vegas could pull off that kind of an extravaganza.