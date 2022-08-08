Boise State’s biggest acquisitions of the offseason were steals. Like finding-a-Picasso-at-a-yard-sale cheap.
In their new roles as football analysts, Dirk Koetter and Ron Collins are both earning $24,003.20, an odd amount that’s more than 60 times less than what head coach Andy Avalos pulls in. Talk about a bargain.
Koetter and Collins came out of retirement to help lend their minds to the Boise State program. Koetter, the former Boise State and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, had been around the past few months, talking with coaches and watching his son — receiver Davis Koetter — play.
Collins, meanwhile, hung up his whistle in November after a 10-year stint as Ohio University’s defensive coordinator, but he returns to help out at Boise State, where he was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator for years under Dan Hawkins.
The pair return to Boise with a strictly behind-the-scenes role. College football analysts can’t participate in any on-field coaching or recruiting, but are able to lend their services to coaches in everything from game planning to evaluations to examining film to just being a sounding board.
“That’s part of being able to go away from Boise and look at different structures and how different roles fit in programs,” Avalos said. “We’re just fortunate enough we’ve been able to grow and get a wealth of experience.
“In a lot of programs in these conferences that we’re talking about, these are the roles that they have. Obviously for them, it’s very specific: They love the game and they want to be involved. We’re very blessed they want to do that.”
The role is a bit mysterious, so much so that Boise State won’t let either Koetter or Collins speak with the media. But to understand how the pair are helping the Broncos, The Idaho Press spoke with all 10 Boise State assistants to hear how they’ve been aided by Koetter and Ron Collins.
(Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.)
WHAT IMPACT HAS KOETTER MADE ON THE OFFENSE SINCE HE BECAME AN ANALYST?
TIM PLOUGH (Offensive coordinator/QBs coach): I don’t think you can put into words how important coach Koetter has been to our staff. ... Any improvement we have offensively, he definitely has a lot of fingertips on those things.
We talked to each other when the season was over. Andy (Avalos) lined that up, and (Koetter asked me), ‘Hey, where do you want to get better? What can I help with?’ ... There’s not a play in football he hasn’t run before, right? Or he probably invented half of them. It’s just like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this play in the split? How do we do the protection on this play? If we’re going to run the ball out of this formation, what are some things you think about?’
TIM KEANE (OL coach): He’s got this great perspective of, ‘Hey, I see how you guys are teaching it. Have you ever thought about doing it this way? Maybe try doing it this way. Maybe try calling this.’ He knows so much football he can find a way to kind of turn the nozzle just a little bit here. He’s not trying to blow anything up or rewrite the playbook. He’s just trying to find a little bit better ways to do what we already do.
NATE POTTER (TEs coach): On the football side of things, he knows the game as well, if not better, than everybody. He’s always there to say ‘Well why don’t you look at it this way?’ Or he’s proposing ‘How about this little tweak?’ Or ‘Have you thought about this?’ Those types of things that he does on a daily basis and he’s quick with it.
MATT MILLER (WRs coach): I mean, I’ve learned so much about football from coach Koetter as well as different things on how to operate in the profession. Every time he speaks I am a sponge soaking it up. ... There are a lot of questions I ask and other coaches on our staff ask him. Certain ways he used to teach things or how he operated in a certain situation. And that’s where it’s fun for us. He also tells us stuff if we’re missing something. Like, ‘Hey, this is something I used to do when I was in your guy’s shoes and it’s something that helped me.’
KEITH BHONAPHA (RBs coach): For us, offensively, he gives us — it’s kind of like he’s our compass to make sure we continue to go north. Just really that sounding board, that guy who can tell you like, ‘You guys probably need to look at it like this.’ Or ‘Take that out, that doesn’t even make sense.’ Which is good. I think so many times you get into your little huddle or your circle and only see it one way. But he does come in and add that element to it for us.
WHAT IMPACT HAS COLLINS MADE ON THE DEFENSE SINCE HE BECAME AN ANALYST?
SPENCER DANIELSON (Defensive coordinator/ILBs coach): He’s been a huge help to me in regards to ‘Hey, how do you see this situation? Are you seeing this the same way?’ Whatever it might be. Could be a two-minute (situation), a third down. And he’s also been a big help for us in regards to opponent scouting and breaking down opponents and seeing the best way to attack these offenses we’re seeing this upcoming fall.
FRANK MAILE (DL coach): Just to have someone who can be a step ahead of us as far as prepping us for teams ahead and being able to steal all that time so we’re not using all that time ourselves to try and grind through it at the beginning of the week. ... A lot of (advance scouting our opponents) right now is just what we know of them as of today from last year. There are probably a few staff changes where the scheme might change but, for the most part, personal-wise, personality-wise, the teams that we do know what they do and what their identity is, he can go through and kind of scout those guys out. ‘This is who they are,’ so we know a little bit about their personality so it’s not brand new when we get to that week.
DEMARIO WARREN (CBs coach): He’s a guy who can help you with any questions you have as far as maybe your position or a situation you’re in charge of. Or you can ask about him about the other side of the ball and which ways to break something down. ... He’s also like super humble about it. Whatever you need he’ll give you and he’s got a ton of stories because he’s been coaching around.
KANE IOANE (Safeties coach): Ron puts a smile on my face every day. You can just tell he has a passion for this game and just from coaching and this place in general. Just how he goes about his business every single day. How he comes in here ready to work, despite this fact that like, hey man, you don’t have to do this essentially. He just always has that smile on his face so, in turn, there’s no reason why I shouldn’t have a smile on my face, too.
KELLY POPPINGA (EDGE coach): Oh man, just experience, knowledge and just being able to keep us younger guys a little level-headed, not get too excited or too wound up about certain things. The experience and knowledge he brings is awesome. And to be able to bounce ideas off of him and get his opinions on things — that stuff is invaluable.