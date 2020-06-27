BLACKFOOT – The year 2020 has been anything but normal when it comes to sports. It doesn’t matter what sports, whether it is all spring sports in Idaho being canceled by the Idaho High School Activities Association, the major professional leagues all suspending games and practices or even horse racing activities being curtailed across the country and around the world.
As everyone knows by now, it is the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused all of this havoc, but as we near the first day of July, it bears a closer look at what has transpired in my favorite sport, horse racing.
Usually by July 1, we are either celebrating a Triple Crown winner, which has happened twice in the past several years, or we are reminiscing the near miss or the the three horses which won one of the three big races, the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes or the test of champions, the Belmont Stakes.
This year, there has only been one of those three races run, and it took place last weekend in New York City as Belmont Park ran the Belmont Stakes.
The only problem is did they really? The race was run without any fans in the grandstands, something that has been the norm since the first of March rather than the exception. In addition, rather than run the race at its traditional distance of one and half miles, the Test of Champions was reduced in distance to a mere one and one-eighth miles, some three furlongs shorter than it has been contested for some 150 years.
In addition, instead of being the third race in the Triple Crown, this year the Belmont Stakes is the first race in the series and it will be another two months until the Kentucky Derby will take center stage with its race being run this year on Sept. 6 at the famed Churchill Downs. There won’t be a distance change for the Derby, so at least that will remain the same, but what will not be the same is the way that the horses make their way to the Derby.
In years past, there were always the big Kentucky Derby prep races like the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Florida and the Lousiana Derby in New Orleans, not to mention the trio of races, the Southwest Stakes, the Rebel Stakes and of course the Arkansas Derby from Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. By the wayside have gone the Bluegrass Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky and the Santa Anita Derby from Santa Anita in Los Angeles and the Wood Memorial from New York City.
They have all run at different times in recent days, but they all have had severe changes in them from lower purse money to different distances to racing in front of empty grandstands. It has definitely been a different sort of year.
The winner of the Belmont Stakes a week ago is a very nice three-year-old and with his win, he has become the horse to beat in the Kentucky Derby two months down the road. Nobody really even knows if he will compete in the race or not, but he is the hot horse right now based upon his authoritative win over the other horses who were assembled.
Tiz The Law is his name and he has become everybody’s darling today, as we look down the road to the big races that still remain on the schedule for these budding superstars.
By the wayside have fallen some very nice horses, such as Nadal, who was four for four with over $1 million in earnings before an injury knocked him off the trail with an injury. He has been retired and will be moving to his new career as a stud in the spring.
Gone also is the superlative horse Charlatan, who has never been beat and is three for three before he wrenched an ankle that will likely keep him from the Derby, but some of the later three year old races in the fall.
Last year’s Breeder’s Cup Juvenile winner hasn’t seemed to be able to find his best stride this spring, but word is that he has suddenly started to pick things up in his workouts and is looking like a threat later in the summer.
Others will come and go and there is always a new horse around every corner, those that are late bloomers like Cezanne, who cost his owners $3.65million at the auction last spring and has just taken his first step as a racehorse and is unbeaten after one race. It is very possible that he could be the next Arrogate, who came along as a late blooming three year old to become the all time winningest horse with over $17 million in earnings or Justify, who went six for six from March to November and won the triple crown in unheard of fashion.
And what about the newest star of racing, Gamine, a three year old filly, who broke her maiden in February, won an allowance race at Oaklawn in March and just won the Grade 1 Acorn Stake at one mile at Belmont Park and did so by running within one fifth of a second of the world record of Dr. Fager set back in the 60’s. We just don’t know how fast she might really be, she only won the race by over 18 lengths.
We are slowly coming out of the doldrums of the restriction placed on us by COVID-19 and we are seeing race tracks now allowing fans to attend and we are hearing rumors of professional sporting teams and leagues working diligently to get back on the fields within the next month.
Things are seemingly starting to get back to a more normal state, or at least we all hope so.
What will racing bring us in the final six months of the year? Only time will tell us the ending to that story, but one thing is for sure, You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!