Last year, more than 700 people gathered at the tables in the Elks Lodge to share a Thanksgiving meal provided by the Salvation Army. This year, things will look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there are still ways to get a warm Thanksgiving meal this holiday.
Idaho Falls Senior Activity Center:
The Senior Center will be offering a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday. Recipients will be able to pick up their meals between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Those interested do not need to be seniors; all ages are welcome to pick up a meal. Those interested must sign up for a meal by Monday. Everyone must be present to pick up a meal. Meals are limited to four per family. The meal will consist of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, gravy and cranberry sauce.
To sign up, call 208-522-4357.
The Idaho Falls Senior Activity Center is located at 535 W. 21st St.
Salvation Army:
Instead of its usual sit-down community dinner, the Salvation Army will be handing out dinners to people in vehicles this year. On Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army will serve meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The distribution will happen at Elks Lodge at 640 E. Elva St. There is no need to sign up ahead of time.
“It’s going to be like a drive-thru. People will be able to pull up in their cars to go and get Thanksgiving dinner then drive off,” said a representative.
Those wanting to volunteer for this event can call the Salvation Army at 208-522-7200.
Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen:
The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen will serve a to-go style Thanksgiving meal to anyone who stops by on Thanksgiving Day. It is located at 301 S. Boulevard. Meals will be served between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The meal is “a fabulous gourmet meal prepared by Diabla’s Kitchen,” according to the Soup Kitchen. This is the local restaurant’s fifth year preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the Soup Kitchen. The meal will include turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, gravy, rolls and cookies.
“Five years ago, I found out that the Soup Kitchen wasn’t going to be open on Thanksgiving. And I wanted to do something to change that. It’s unfortunate that this year is going to be takeout, but something is better than nothing. Especially with the increased need this year,” said Diabla’s Kitchen owner Deanna Bowles Brower.