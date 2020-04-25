“Outlander” has everything.
Romance? Check. Time travel? Check. Political intrigue? Check. Endless historical detail? Check. Action? Checkmate.
If you haven’t tackled this now classic series, quarantine is definitely the time to wade through the eight books that clock in at over 600 pages each. First published in 1991, “Outlander” is the epic story of World War II nurse Claire Beauchamp who is on a second honeymoon in the Scottish Highlands with her husband after the war when she stumbles upon a mystical stone circle and gets sucked back in time to the mid-1700s.
Once she arrives, she falls in with Scottish clansmen and is taken to a nearby castle where she tries to blend in with society during her new time period while she plots to escape and get back to her own time. Pretty soon into her adventure she is swept off her feet by Jaime Fraser, a Highlander with loyalty to two different clans and a bounty on his head from the English Crown. Their intense romantic relationship amid shifting political loyalties, war, and all kinds of other absolutely wild drama is the focus of the rest of the series.
In modern novels, it is common for genres to blend. Sci-fi and fantasy are often melded together and it doesn’t surprise you to find elements of various genre fiction cropping up all in the same book, but when “Outlander” was first published this was not the case. With this series, Diana Gabaldon shocked readers with an interesting blur of multiple genres that defies categorization. Once you think the series has settled into a particular rhythm, the tides turn again and the characters are thrown a new curve ball.
I’ll be the first to admit “Outlander” is not a pinnacle of literary achievement, but, man, can these books hold your attention. Just like a soap opera, the characters are constantly navigating a sprawling web of drama and unexpected twists and turns. Sometimes it’s eye-rolling and unbelievable, but that’s all part of the fun. I recommend finding a friend who has already read the series or watched the TV adaptation on Starz so you can have someone to talk to about the latest event in the story. Or better yet, tackle the lengthy series alongside a friend.
Be warned, “Outlander” is chock full of sexual content. The first book has the most of it, but sexual themes continue to crop up throughout the series, so if this is not something you are interested in reading, I would skip these books. Despite how entertaining I find these books, some of the sexual content, in the first book especially, has not aged particularly well. There are some scenes with dodgy sexual consent, as well as two gay male characters portrayed in a predatory way that might not sit well with some readers.
Don’t let the “lots of sexual content” fool you though: the “Outlander” series is much more than a collection of bodice-rippers with scant plot or character development. The prose is also a serious step up from most romance novels.
Jaime and Claire’s whirlwind relationship starts off as a traditional case of infatuation, but by the second book it has successfully evolved into a complex marriage full of conflict and compromise. Even amid the often off-the-wall plot of these books, Gabaldon successfully builds on their relationship’s emotional complexity as they try and confront what it means to love someone across centuries.
Another bonus of the “Outlander” series is the immersive historical detail. Just like Ken Follett’s popular novel, “The Pillars of the Earth,” the events of this series are artfully wrapped around real events. Claire arrived in Scotland in 1743, only two years before the doomed Jacobite Rising. The events of the first book occur alongside the stirring of rebellion in Scotland as some of the clans push for Prince Charles Edward Stuart to take the English throne, but the second book takes place during the rising itself and culminates at the tragic Scottish loss at Culloden.
The combination of an engrossing, if sometimes over the top, plot, compelling characters and a well-researched historic setting makes “Outlander” and its multiple sequels a great selection for staying home during COVID-19.
