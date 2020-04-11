BLACKFOOT – For many, it has been a foregone conclusion that the NFL will start on time with teams reporting to camps and a shortened preseason schedule followed by a 17-game regular season schedule to follow.
That is what most reports have been saying and it seems reasonable to expect that everything with COVID-19 to have come to some sort of a stable environment and things will be just like they always are when the NFL is ready to play ball.
But what if it doesn’t happen quite like that? What if there is a city or state that isn’t ready for the NFL to get things rolling and another season to begin?
We all know that New York City is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic for this country, but what about some other places around the country that could be an issue.
One such place could be Santa Clara County in California.
According to a report that was posted in the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Jeffrey Smith, Executive Office of Santa Clara County, said that he didn’t expect “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving.”
This is not what any of the major professional teams that call California home wanted to hear.
Keeping in mind that Santa Clara County is but one county out of 3,007 in the United States, you have to take what Smith said with a grain of salt, but because of his power and the fact that Santa Clara County is home to both the San Francisco 49ers football team of the NFL and the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, it does make you sit up and take notice. His statements could represent a significant challenge for professional sports to return, the NFL in particular.
The NFL is not in a position to be able to move the league into one city for a period of time while the COVID-19 finishes running its course.
The NBA has mentioned that it would consider moving all of its teams to Las Vegas, housing the teams and their entourage in one of the many vacant hotels and utilizing the many basketball arenas around town to play enough games to get things going once again and being able to get the regular season finished up and the playoffs started. There are major venues available on the campus of UNLV, The Orleans, MGM, T-Mobile Arena and others that could easily host two games per day and the season would be up and running again.
The Phoenix area has been mentioned as a possible place to get MLB started once again and they have 10 ballparks currently not in use that normally are used for spring training plus the Chase Ballpark, home to the Diamondbacks, so that is a possible venue for baseball to get things rolling and with an innovative schedule that includes doubleheaders and the movement of teams from hotels to the ball parks and fanless games being played would still allow for social distancing and getting the television networks back into action for both sports.
Neither of those options would work for the NFL, the giant among giants in professional sports. The teams are too big for one, it takes too much to get the teams coordinated for another, and the home field advantage is way too great for the owners to take a beating from not being at home in front of their fans.
It is a dilemma that has yet to be resolved and probably won’t for another month or two I am sure. When it does get resolved, don’t expect that what you get will be anything that you may have experienced before. Then again, these are not the days of previous years and things may never be the same again.
We shall have to wait and see how things work out in the coming days and weeks.
Following is the article that appeared in Yahoo Sports as written by Dan Wetzel.
On Wednesday, Dr. Jeffrey Smith, the executive officer of Santa Clara County, California told the Los Angeles Times that he didn’t expect “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving.”
No games until … Thanksgiving?
Santa Clara is but one county (out of 3,007 in the United States). It is, however, home to the NFL’s San Francisco 49ersand the NHL’sSan Jose Sharks.
Many things are still unknown about the coronavirus pandemic. Massive progress could be made that greatly improves timetables and projections. Yet Smith’s words and power represent a significant challenge for professional sports to return — the NFL in particular.
In recent days and weeks, a few rough proposals have leaked concerning the NBA, NHL and MLB.
Each of them are at least considering trying to move their entire league to a single site, city or region. This would, conceivably, create some kind of virus-free bubble for players, team officials and referees so games could be staged without fans for television purposes.
For the NBA, maybe it is the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, which has an arena attached. For the NHL, it’s the possibility of sparsely populated, yet rink-rich, North Dakota. For MLB, it’s the greater Phoenix area, that has numerous stadiums due to so many teams holding spring training in the area.
Each of these presents incredible logistical challenges, including requiring advances in testing and treatment (even without a vaccine). Who knows if they are doable.
“Nothing’s been ruled in,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Nothing’s been ruled out.”
Nothing wrong with considering everything. That’s what every business should be doing right now.
It’s clear that those leagues are wary of trying to do business as usual, namely traveling and staging games, even without fans, all over the place in traditional markets. If nothing else, you’d need every city, county and state (and in the NBA, NHL and MLB’s case even Canada) to buy in and sanction it.
One Santa Clara County could upend things. A few of them follow and it becomes infeasible. Why else try to even game plan out something as monumental as moving an entire baseball season to Arizona?
The NFL has had no such concept leak, probably because it would appear unworkable. It may be able to stage a season, just not that way. It’s one less option it has to consider.
The central location concept would seem best suited for the NBA, then the NHL. Each would need maybe only two months to hold its playoffs. MLB, with bigger rosters and attempting a four- or five-month regular season of sorts (albeit with 7-inning games) would seem less possible, at least at first glance.
Fifteen MLB teams, including the Chicago Cubs, call Arizona home during spring training.
Football teams however are huge, 53 players on an active roster, plus a small practice squad. Just the coaching staff (not counting athletic trainers, equipment personnel and so on) can rival the size of NHL and MLB teams. You can’t stuff the league into a couple of hotels.
Is there a city, or even a state, where you could stage 16 games a weekend, with NFL-suitable turf and facilities? Texas, with its many college and high school facilities is conceivable, but will all those schools even want that?
Regardless of how things turn out and when they are decided, it will be a different sporting landscape from anything that we have ever seen before and it may never return to what we may consider as being normal.
These are very trying times, but yet again, the prospect of things getting back to some sense of normality is also exciting, especially with any changes that the return may bring with it.