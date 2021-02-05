Open water fishing opportunities abound in the Upper Snake Region, even in the winter months. Local rivers like the Henry's Fork, South Fork, and even the main-stem of the Snake River offer year-round fishing opportunities for those willing to brave the elements.
As the temperatures get into the 30s and even up into the 40s the fishing can be really good along the river without having to fight the crowds often seen during the summer. Many open water fishing opportunities can be found only a short distance from town, making them a quick cure for anglers suffering from cabin fever and itching to wet a line.
"I’ve been getting out to do some winter fishing on open water instead of hard water over the past couple of months and have been doing well," says fisheries biologist John Heckel. "Flies, spinners and jigs have all proven effective and produced fish for me."
Give the Idaho Fishing Planner a try to explore fishing opportunities close to home and across the state. And remember to check the fishing regulations as some sections of river are closed to harvest for portions of the year.