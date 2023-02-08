The Rigby City Council has asked Mayor Richard Datwyler to speak with the Parks and Recreation department at Brigham Young University - Idaho to obtain information on possibly hiring an intern from the department to oversee scheduling and maintenance of the city's baseball diamonds.
Last year, Council Woman Aliza King volunteered as a community member to be the official scheduler for the five baseball diamonds in the city. This year, the council discussed possibly hiring somebody to do the scheduling as well as regular maintenance on the fields. No decisions were made at the Feb. 2 council meeting, with the council deciding instead to table further discussion until King was present.
"If you recall meeting with lots of people last year about making a county or city Youth Sports situation," Datwyler said, further stating most of those
recall meeting with lots of people about making a county/city/individual run youth sports situation. Most of them have been running fairly smoothly save baseball/softball
Reservation issues with the fields, so Aliza King volunteered to help run as a citizen to run the fields and reserve.
"What do we want to do about it? Reached out to the county commissioners who haven't put it on the radar at all.
Idea for putting an employee over it - discussion, could make a decision if wanted.
In the end, can't hire an employee -- put in the budget to hire an employee for the season. Mayor would put out a request -- Parks and rec intern from byu-i as they all need internships.
Harrison, as unbiased as we could get is someone outside the city.
"There are concerns that happen between the entities."
May be able to do an online sign-up on new website - need a human person to look at the rquests and determine how much each entity is requesting.
Is hiring a person for just the baseball fields, would love for everything, long ways a way from that.
five fields -- two to baseball, two to softball, one for traveling league, and that's all you could sign up for.
Would love to make a motion to get information - BYUI interns by semester 10-12 weeks. next one April, most baseball leagues are in May - travelling league goes through september.
At the very least can get a headstart on scheduling. Asking Mayor to reach out to Parks and rec for dept at BYU-I for information on getting an intern for this.
Bradley thinks good - tough for position to try to keep the peace - lots for everyone. Love the idea of getting outside of the community.
Could have Aliza educate whoever is taking over. Datwyler - if we hired someone we've talked about making sure they have the lines painted and things raked up and follow Mitch's advising.
Don't currently have the man-power to always make sure the things are like they need to be.
HArrison said fields need to be set up different depending on the type of team baseball/softball "one group will come and set up, next group will come the next night and change it... I just know that was a problem because 'Oh we came out here and worked to make it that and came back two days later for our next set of games and it was different.'"
Datwyler wants to focus on field for each type of sport
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.