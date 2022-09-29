Superintendent Shane Williams gave the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees an overall update on how the facilities projects from their $1.5 million bond passed last year. 

In March, the district put out an official bid for the roof repairs listed as a project on their latest bond. As of the boards Sept. 15 meeting, Williams stated the work on the roofs is completely finished.

