Superintendent Shane Williams gave the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees an overall update on how the facilities projects from their $1.5 million bond passed last year.
In March, the district put out an official bid for the roof repairs listed as a project on their latest bond. As of the boards Sept. 15 meeting, Williams stated the work on the roofs is completely finished.
"They look really good," Williams said.
Earlier this year, as reported in the March 9 edition of The Jefferson Star, Business Manager Patti Bingham stated the roofs of most the buildings in the district had suffered much wear and tear as they hadn't seen updates or repairs in quite some time. This, she said, is what made them a priority with this bond.
The district's competition gym also received a series of updates and repairs to the floor and the bleachers as it hadn't been updated since it's construction in the late 70's according to Williams. At the Sept. 15 meeting, Williams stated the floor will be finished after the last volleyball game of the season, which is scheduled for Oct. 13.
After the final game, Williams stated, the gym will be closed for approximately two weeks to perform the sanding and the floor stain. Williams also stated they had opted to spell out the word "Panthers" instead of painting a panther logo on the new floor as logos are subject to change after a few years.
