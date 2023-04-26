Rigby High School's Science Olympiad team placed first at the State competition on April 15 held at Boise State University. The 11-student team qualified to compete at Nationals on May 19 and 20 in Wichita, Kansas.

According to Pam Fox, faculty advisor for the team, Rigby students medaled in subject areas such as anatomy and physiology, detector building, forensics, astronomy, chemistry and forestry among others. 


