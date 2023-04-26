Rigby High School's Science Olympiad team placed first at the State competition on April 15 held at Boise State University. The 11-student team qualified to compete at Nationals on May 19 and 20 in Wichita, Kansas.
According to Pam Fox, faculty advisor for the team, Rigby students medaled in subject areas such as anatomy and physiology, detector building, forensics, astronomy, chemistry and forestry among others.
"The Rigby Team worked hard and their efforts paid off," Fox said.
During the competition, students were paired off to compete in 23 different events. These events ranged from paper and pencil events to practical application in labs and experiments or student-built machines.
"Science Olympiad is part of a national program of competitive team science for high schools," Fox explained. "It covers all branches of STEM fields from astronomy to zoology with everything in between like forensics, chemistry, engineering, mathematics and many more."
According to Fox, the competitions and opportunity to compete at the national level is a way to deepen the learning students are already doing in the classroom. In fact, she explained, some students compete in events without more experience or preparation outside of what they learned in their science courses.
In some events, like the "Scrambler," and "Flight," took many hours of designing, building, testing then redesigning, building and testing again. In these events, students were tasked with building self-propelled vehicles to carry an egg a certain distance while effectively braking, and building a self-propelled airplane with a rubber band motor.
Science Olympiad, Fox said, is an opportunity for students to learn how to work together as a team while reinforcing their STEM skills, (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) outside of their classroom time.
