REbecca Squires
ARPA - Talk a lot about ARPA, unending pool of money availabe to all of us. Have some allocations sitting out that have not been spent.
HAncock cannot think of any other allocations - Mud Lake?
Squires, need to follow up on Mud Lake grant? Hancock heard full amount was granted. The difference was for mud lake ambulance from their grant. may be wrong, but he heard from someone. If they did, do they still give them money to take care of equipment.
They can come in and talk to the board about an alternative project.
Some are here as place holders, they've been discussed, but no decision or allocation.
Hancock- put placeholders on public works.
Squires, amount budgeted is subtracted from total allocation. Doesn't necessarily show what's been expended.
Roger Clark - $15,000 on top of other things for their playground. aught to put $20,000 on mud lake park.
Hancock - treasurer and assessor office? placeholder for 30,000 on the clerk and assessor's offices. Wait and see what bids are-- are they over or under on the 900,000. Estimate is about the same as basement.
Even if bids come in lower, She wants to make sure they are also furnishigh the basement. It was costly to furnish the annex, not knowing what each dept. was spending.
Public Works $230,000 distributer - it'll be here around end of May.
LHTAC from ARPA? Hancock said no, it'll go out of asphalt funds.
Good to have this for them to keep track - now into reporting
U.S. Treasury has allowed them to report in April once a year. Can have money committed and not spent - ethereal number wont count as committed until they are working on the project. That' how she'll deal with reporting.
There is another piece of legislation out there LACTF Local Assistance to Counties Tribes Funds, that is reported on seperately -- it's a different pot of money. Take a smaller project out of ARPA and allocate to LACTF 22 153,090, public safety communications, upgrades to towers. They allocated - 160 public safety it would help for reporting. Would rather put the whole things out,
Don't have a problem with doing that. Would like to find a project that's in that range, don't want to split projects. If it's more than the allocation, it would be better to use couunty funds instead of ARPA for supplemental funds.
Road and Bridge has had trouble with their cash amount. They should get their state allocation this month. comes in every quarter - Colleen just wants them to keep an eye on it.
Allocat entire amount to public safety communications.
