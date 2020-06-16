Vanessa M. Cameron, DO, FACOG, recently joined the medical staff at Pocatello Women’s Health Clinic (PWHC), a member of Bingham Healthcare. Dr. Cameron is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist (Ob-Gyn) and is also board certified in obesity medicine and weight management.
In addition to helping women through pregnancy, labor, and delivery, Dr. Cameron enjoys educating women about the intricacies of their bodies and providing preventative health measures. She likes solving unique problems and connecting with other women. She has a special interest in minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and is a certified single site and conventional robotic surgeon. As a mother to three young daughters herself, Dr. Cameron’s patients describe her as being very relatable and a good listener.
“I love the full scope nature of being an Ob-Gyn,” says Dr. Cameron. “I enjoy wellness visits and focusing on preventative care, but also find great satisfaction in addressing a problem surgically and vastly improving the quality of my patients’ lives. And, of course, there is nothing better than delivering babies and sharing in that experience with families.”
Dr. Cameron earned her Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology from University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. She then graduated from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine- AZCOM in Glendale, Ariz., with her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology from the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Peoria/OSF in Peoria, Ill.
She was born and raised in Elmhurst, Ill., and is excited to now be living and working in eastern Idaho. She is passionate about fitness and is an avid runner. In her spare time she also enjoys being outside, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Dr. Cameron is welcoming new patients at the following location:
Pocatello Women’s Health Clinic
777 Hospital Way
Bldg. A, Suite 300
Pocatello, ID 83202
To schedule an appointment, please call (208) 232-6100.
In addition, she also offers Telehealth visits (online or over the phone) for appointments that don’t require an in-office visit.