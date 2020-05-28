The Young Women organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary this year. Originally known as the First Young Ladies’ Department of the Ladies’ Cooperative Retrenchment Association, the Young Women organization was organized on May 27, 1870.
President Bonnie H. Cordon, Sister Michelle Craig and Sister Becky Craven of the Young Women general presidency are inviting young women around the world to join them in a Face to Face event on November 15, 2020, to mark the 150th anniversary.
Young women worldwide are part of the church’s Young Women organization from January of the year they turn 12 through 18 years of age.
“I hope you will join us as we celebrate 150 years of Young Women, as we add our names to the long and glorious list of young women committed to follow our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said President Cordon. “The Young Women sesquicentennial celebration will be a beautiful reminder of what has been and a sacred rejoicing in what will be.”
“The Young Women sesquicentennial celebrates 150 years of growth in young women striving to improve themselves, develop their talents, serve others and strengthen their testimonies of Jesus Christ,” said Sister Craig, who offered some suggestions for the challenge.
The challenge is called “My 150.” Leaders are encouraging young women around the world to think of an activity they can do related to 150 to commemorate the anniversary.
“Maybe you will choose to read 150 pages of scripture or index [family history] 150 names,” she said. “You may decide to share 150 smiles or 150 encouraging texts or social media posts with friends who need a lift or a boost. Or maybe you’ll join with other youth in your ward and take 150 names to the temple for [proxy] baptisms as soon as we are able to return to those sacred spaces.”
“As we look back at the past 150 years since this program began, I think of the young women who have been a part of this inspired organization,” added Sister Craven. “Each one unique and each one a valuable part of our history and Young Women legacy.”
She continued, “As part of our preparation, we will be inviting young women to think about their leaders and how they have made a difference in their lives. As young women past, present and future, we need each other.”
Young women are invited to join the conversation on the sesquicentennial celebration by using #strivetobe on social media.
All young women, their parents, Young Women leaders and all women who have ever been involved in the Young Women program of the Church are invited to participate. Participants are also encouraged to submit questions for the event at Face2Face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The Face to Face event will be broadcast in 16 languages from the historic Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, beginning at 4:00 p.m. mountain standard time. A live stream of the event will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church satellite system, BYUtv and Church social media channels including YouTube and Facebook.